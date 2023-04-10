Maha: Sarpanch held in case of 19 Raigad bungalows with alleged Thackeray links

The sarpanch of Korlai village in Maharashtra's Raigad district was arrested on Monday in a cheating case registered there in connection with 19 bungalows, a police official said.

Sarpanch Prashant Misal was held in connection with three gram sevaks allegedly collecting property tax through wrongful assessment and without visiting the site, the Revdanda police station official said.

These 19 bungalows are allegedly owned by Rashmi Thackeray, wife of former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, and party colleague Ravindra Waikar's wife Manisha.

Thackeray and others have consistently refuted allegations levelled in the matter by the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya.

Incidentally, Somaiya tweeted in the evening about Misal's arrest and claimed former CM Thackeray would have to ''answer'' about the ''irregularities''.

