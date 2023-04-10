U.S. files bid for stay of Texas abortion pill ruling – court document

The U.S. government filed a bid on Monday for an emergency stay of a Texas federal judge's ruling that suspended approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, according to a court filing.

The Biden administration has appealed the ruling issued on Friday by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to suspend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)