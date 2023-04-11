Mumbai: Cops attacked by NDPS case accused, mother, others; sub inspector among 3 injured

A police team was attacked in Jogeshwari in Mumbai by an accused in an NDPS case, his mother and seven others, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Prem Nagar area of Jogeshwari East, leaving a sub inspector and two constables injured, he said.

''The police team were chasing the accused involved in an NDPS Act case registered with the Azad Maidan unit of Anti Narcotics Cell on April 7. They were attacked by the accused, his mother and seven others, including four women,'' he said.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, he added.

