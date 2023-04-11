Uttar Pradesh: Man booked for threatening BJP MLA

An FIR has been registered against a man for abusing and threatening to kill BJP MLA Dinanath Bhaskar in Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The accused, Dilip Dubey, a resident of Mahdepur Kairmau, had earlier been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for using abusive language against MLA Bhaskar, a Dalit.

Dubey called the MLA from the Aurai constituency on Sunday and pressured him to get the section related to Dalit harassment removed from the earlier case. He used abusive language and threatened the MLA, Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said.

On the complaint of the MLA, a fresh case has been registered against Dubey under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code at Aurai police station.

The SP said police teams have been deployed to arrest the accused.

According to the police, an audio of the young man abusing the MLA and threatening to kill him has been made public.

Three months ago, Dubey had called senior BJP leader Rishi Shukla and used abusive language against MLA Bhaskar, following which Shukla filed a complaint. The police filed a charge sheet in the first case, the SP said.

