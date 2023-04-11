U.S. Treasury's Shambaugh says U.S. not seeking to decouple from China

The United States is not seeking to decouple from China or limit its growth in any way, U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Jay Shambaugh said on Monday.

Shambaugh said the Biden administration remained committed to maintaining open lines of communications with Beijing to avoid miscalculation that could lead to conflict.

Speaking at the Brookings Institution think tank, Shambaugh said Washington would sometimes need to take targeted national security actions and would always stand up to unfair economic practices by China, but there was plenty of scope for an economic relationship that benefited both countries.

