Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers to weigh full approval for Eisai-Biogen's Alzheimer's drug; US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling and more

US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling

The U.S. government on Monday appealed a Texas judge's decision to suspend the Food and Drug Administration's 23-year-old approval of a key abortion drug, saying the ruling endangered women's health by blocking access to a pill long deemed safe. In a filing with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the Department of Justice called Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's decision on the drug mifepristone "especially unwarranted" because it would undermine the FDA's scientific judgment and harm women for whom the drug is medically necessary.

J&J talc unit 2nd bankruptcy must be dismissed, cancer victims' lawyers say

Johnson & Johnson's renewed effort to resolve talc lawsuits through an $8.9 billion bankruptcy settlement must be dismissed as a "fraudulent scheme" that defies a court order rejecting the company's previous attempt to settle the litigation, according to a court filing from lawyers representing cancer victims. The attorneys, in the filing on Monday, denounced J&J’s move to refile its subsidiary LTL Management for bankruptcy, which relies on a controversial legal maneuver, just two hours after its first case was dismissed.

Explainer-Texas judge suspends approval of abortion pill. What happens next?

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas on Friday suspended approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, which will essentially make sales of the pill illegal in the U.S., while a legal challenge proceeds. The legal battle over medication abortion is only beginning and could wend its way through multiple levels of appeals courts over a period of months or years before it is resolved. Here is what you need to know about the case as it further unfolds:

US judge suspends approval of mifepristone in latest abortion setback

A U.S. judge in Texas on Friday suspended the two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone while a legal challenge proceeds, dealing another setback to abortion rights in the United States. Adding to the volatile legal landscape around abortion, a federal judge in Washington state on Friday issued a seemingly conflicting injunction that prevented federal regulators from altering access to the same abortion drug.

Pfizer, hundreds of US drugmakers call for reversal of Texas abortion pill ruling

Over 300 biotech and pharmaceutical industry executives, including Pfizer Inc CEO Albert Bourla, signed an open letter on Monday calling for reversal of a federal judge's decision to suspend sales of the abortion pill mifepristone. A U.S. judge on Friday suspended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's two-decade-old approval of the drug, effectively banning sales while a case brought by anti-abortion groups before him continues in the Northern District of Texas.

Analysis-Texas abortion pill ruling could undermine US drug regulator

A federal judge's decision last week to suspend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of abortion pill mifepristone could severely weaken the agency if allowed to stand, health policy and legal experts said. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling on Friday, which followed a March 15 hearing, was a preliminary injunction that would essentially ban sales of mifepristone while the case by anti-abortion groups before him continues in the Northern District of Texas.

US FDA advisers to weigh full approval for Eisai-Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to hold a meeting of its outside experts in June to discuss full approval of the Alzheimer's drug developed by Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc, according to a federal filing on Monday. The drug, Leqembi was granted accelerated approval by the FDA in January for patients in the earliest stages of the mind-wasting disease.

