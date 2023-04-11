3 killed, 2 injured at corner store in southern Puerto Rico

Three people died and two others were injured Monday during a shooting in the US territory of Puerto Rico, according to police.

The killings occurred at a corner store in the southern coastal town of Guayama, authorities said.

The two people injured were hospitalized, but police said they didn't know their condition.

It wasn't clear what prompted the shooting. No further details were immediately available.

So far, 140 killings have been reported this year on the island of 3.2 million people, compared with 171 killings reported last year in the same period.

