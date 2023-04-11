Left Menu

Four dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends

The four people shot dead in a shooting on Monday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, were all colleagues of the suspect who gunned them down, and two of them were close friends of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Police identified the dead as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 05:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 05:43 IST
Four dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends

The four people shot dead in a shooting on Monday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, were all colleagues of the suspect who gunned them down, and two of them were close friends of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Police identified the dead as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64. "I have a very good friend who didn't make it today. And I have another close friend who didn't either," a visibly emotional Beshear told reporters in a press briefing on Monday.

Elliott was a senior vice president of Old National Bank whose downtown branch in Louisville was the site of Monday's assault. He had served as chair of Beshear's inaugural committee in 2019. "He helped me become governor," Beshear said, while describing Elliott as "an incredible friend."

Elliott had also served as chair of the Kentucky Retirement Systems board and was appointed to the board by the current governor's father Steve Beshear, a former governor himself. Barrick's LinkedIn profile showed he was the senior vice president of commercial real estate banking at Old National Bank and had been with the firm for less than a year.

His church, Holy Trinity Parish Louisville, said on Facebook he was survived by his wife and two children. It organized a gathering on Monday "to celebrate Josh's life and to support and love his family in this most difficult time." Farmer's LinkedIn page showed her to be a loan analyst at the bank while Tutt, who was the eldest among the deceased victims and a lifelong Kentucky resident, served as a real estate market executive at Old National Bank and had been with the firm for about 10 years.

The suspect was fatally shot at the scene and identified by police as Connor Sturgeon, 23, who had joined the downtown branch of the Old National Bank as a full-time employee last year. Besides the four people who died, nine others were wounded in Monday's shooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023