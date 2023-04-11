VDC member shoots himself dead in J-K's Rajouri
A member of Village Defence Committee (VDC) allegedly shot himself dead with his rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Tuesday.
The VDC member was identified as Suresh Kumar Sharma, resident of Bai Nambal village, they said.
Sharma died by suicide on Monday night using the weapon issued to him as a VDC member, the police said in a statement.
The matter is being investigated, they said.
Meanwhile, officials said Sharma shot himself with his .303 rifle in the fields near his house and a team of police from Kandi police station has rushed to the spot.
