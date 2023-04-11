Left Menu

Land-for-jobs case: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav appears before ED

The 33-year-old Yadav, the son of RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, reached the federal agencys office in central Delhi in a carcade.He was questioned by the CBI in this case last month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 11:16 IST
Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the railways land-for-jobs 'scam' case. The 33-year-old Yadav, the son of RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, reached the federal agency's office in central Delhi in a carcade.

He was questioned by the CBI in this case last month. The ED booked a separate case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the CBI FIR and it will record the statement of Tejashwi Yadav, sources said. Tejashwi Yadav's MP sister Misa Bharti was also questioned by the ED in this case on March 25, the same day he had deposed before the CBI. Both the central agencies recently initiated action in the case, with the CBI questioning Lalu Prasad and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and the ED carrying out raids against the RJD chief's family.

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

