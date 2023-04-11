Indonesia court overturns order to delay 2024 election
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 11-04-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 12:34 IST
An Indonesian court on Tuesday overturned a lower court's decision to delay for two years the 2024 presidential and general elections, ruling on an appeal filed by the country's election commission.
The Jakarta High Court said the lower court last month had no jurisdiction to make the decision.
