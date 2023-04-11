Three die in road crash in UP

An SUV rammed into a tree on Baraut road in the district early Tuesday, leaving three people dead and two others seriously injured, police said. SHO, Budhana, Brijesh Sharma said the deceased have been identified as Vajis Kumar (60), Poonam (55) and Vinit Kumar.

The accident took place when the victims were returning to their village in Muzaffarnagar from Meerut, the SHO said.

