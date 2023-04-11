China willing to work with Australia to get relations back on 'right track' - foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-04-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 12:55 IST
- Country:
- China
China is willing to work with Australia to get relations between the two countries back on the right track, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
The comment, made in a regular news briefing, came in response to news that Australia and China had reached an agreement to resolve their dispute over barley imports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
