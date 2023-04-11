Left Menu

China willing to work with Australia to get relations back on 'right track' - foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-04-2023 12:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China is willing to work with Australia to get relations between the two countries back on the right track, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

The comment, made in a regular news briefing, came in response to news that Australia and China had reached an agreement to resolve their dispute over barley imports.

