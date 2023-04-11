Left Menu

Mumbai: Senior citizen throws acid on wife suspecting extramarital affair; detained

A 69-year-old man allegedly threw acid on his wife suspecting her of having an extramarital affair in suburban Sion here, police said on Tuesday.The 56-year-old victim sustained minor injuries in the attack that took place at her residence in Pratikshanagar in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 13:00 IST
Mumbai: Senior citizen throws acid on wife suspecting extramarital affair; detained
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 69-year-old man allegedly threw acid on his wife suspecting her of having an extramarital affair in suburban Sion here, police said on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old victim sustained minor injuries in the attack that took place at her residence in Pratikshanagar in the early hours of Monday, an official said. The accused suspected his wife of having an affair and the couple got into a scuffle around 1.30 am, he said.

In the fit of rage, the accused grabbed a bottle of acid and threw the liquid on his wife's face and injured her, the official said. Based on the victim's the statement, the police were registering an FIR in this regard, he said, adding that the accused has been detained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023