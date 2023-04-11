Left Menu

Shootout in southwest Pakistan kills 4 policemen, militant

Pakistani security forces raided a suspected hideout of the Pakistani Taliban in the southwestern city of Quetta early Tuesday, triggering a shootout that killed four officers and a militant commander, officials said.The police launched the raid after being tipped off that the wanted militant commander was hiding in a home in the citys Kuchlak neighbourhood, said police official Naveed Shah.

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 11-04-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 13:01 IST
Shootout in southwest Pakistan kills 4 policemen, militant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani security forces raided a suspected hideout of the Pakistani Taliban in the southwestern city of Quetta early Tuesday, triggering a shootout that killed four officers and a militant commander, officials said.

The police launched the raid after being tipped off that the wanted militant commander was hiding in a home in the city's Kuchlak neighbourhood, said police official Naveed Shah. The officers demanded the suspect surrender but he instead opened fire at the security forces, killing four officers before being fatally shot.

A search of the area was still underway, Shah said.

Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan, has seen a spike in violence recently, as has the rest of Pakistan.

On Monday, two roadside bombs hours apart targeted police vehicles in Quetta, killing four people and wounding 22, mostly pedestrians. The bombings were claimed by the outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army, which was designated a terrorist group by the United States in 2019.

Pakistani security forces have been battling an insurgency in Baluchistan for more than a decade, with separatists in the province demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province's gas and mineral resources.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, also have a presence in Baluchistan and have claimed multiple past attacks there.

The militant group is separate from but allied with the Afghan Taliban. TTP insurgents have been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO troops pulled out of the country after 20 years of war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023