Multiple casualties after Myanmar military attacks rebel group event -media

Media outlets reported on Tuesday multiple casualties in Myanmar after the army launched an attack on an event being held by opponents of military rule in a township in a central area of the country.

Citing residents in the Sagaing area, BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RAF), and the Irrawaddy news portal reported at least 30 people, including civilians, had died in the attack.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and a spokesperson for the ruling military did not answer a phone call seeking comment.

