Japan's Hayashi sounded out China about phone call between Xi and Kishida - Kyodo

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi sounded out China about the possibility of a phone call between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The issue arose in a recent meeting between Hayashi and Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, Kyodo added, with Hayashi urging the call to happen soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)