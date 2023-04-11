Left Menu

Japan's Hayashi sounded out China about phone call between Xi and Kishida - Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-04-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 13:38 IST
Yoshimasa Hayashi Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi sounded out China about the possibility of a phone call between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The issue arose in a recent meeting between Hayashi and Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, Kyodo added, with Hayashi urging the call to happen soon.

