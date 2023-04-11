SC decision on RSS marches slap on TN govt's 'anti-Bharat secular policies': VHP

The Supreme Court's decision on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh marches in Tamil Nadu is a ''slap'' on the state government's ''anti-Bharat secular policies'', the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on Tuesday.

The VHP's reaction came after the apex court earlier in the day upheld the Madras High Court orders allowing the RSS to hold marches in Tamil Nadu and dismissed the appeals of the state government.

''Supreme Court dismisses Tamil Nadu's pleas against Madras HC order allowing RSS marches in the state,'' VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a tweet.

''It is a slap on anti-Bharat 'secular' policies of the TN (Tamil Nadu) government,'' he charged, adding, ''Whether citizens are not allowed to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav and Ambedkar Jayanti?''

