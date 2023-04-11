BJP workers clash with police during Jharkhand Secretariat gherao programme

Clashes erupted between BJP workers and the police when they attempted to march towards the Jharkhand Secretariat here on Tuesday as part of their gherao programme, officials said. Police used tear gas, water canons and lathi-charged the protestors to prevent them from marching towards the secretariat, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc have been clamped , they said. The march to the Jharkhand Secretariat as part of BJP’s gherao programme was organized to protest “deteriorating law and order, prevailing corruption and high rate of unemployment” .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)