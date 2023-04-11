Left Menu

BJP workers clash with police during Jharkhand Secretariat gherao programme

Clashes erupted between BJP workers and the police when they attempted to march towards the Jharkhand Secretariat here on Tuesday as part of their gherao programme, officials said. The march to the Jharkhand Secretariat as part of BJPs gherao programme was organized to protest deteriorating law and order, prevailing corruption and high rate of unemployment .

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-04-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 14:08 IST
BJP workers clash with police during Jharkhand Secretariat gherao programme
  • Country:
  • India

Clashes erupted between BJP workers and the police when they attempted to march towards the Jharkhand Secretariat here on Tuesday as part of their gherao programme, officials said. Police used tear gas, water canons and lathi-charged the protestors to prevent them from marching towards the secretariat, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc have been clamped , they said. The march to the Jharkhand Secretariat as part of BJP’s gherao programme was organized to protest “deteriorating law and order, prevailing corruption and high rate of unemployment” .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023