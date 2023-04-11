Boy electrocuted to death in UP school

A six-year-old boy was electrocuted to death at a primary school in Manona village of the district, police said on Tuesday.

The boy, Anshu Diwakar, stepped over a live wire while going to drink water from a handpump on Monday, Circle Officer, Karhal, Chandrakesh Singh said, quoting villagers.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaivir Singh on Tuesday told PTI that he has directed the district magistrate to probe the incident.

