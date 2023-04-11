Left Menu

Maha: Cops attacked by man while resolving marital dispute

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-04-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A team of policemen was attacked and injured when they went to resolve a dispute between a couple in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Kalyan town on Sunday night, when beat marshals were informed that a man was beating up his wife in Kolsewadi, inspector S G Gavali of Kolsewadi police station said.

On seeing the policemen, the man got agitated and attacked them and even bit one of the cops. The man was finally pinned down and placed under arrest, he said.

