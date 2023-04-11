Haryana Police Inspector, middleman arrested for accepting bribe

The Haryana Anti Corruption Bureau has arrested an inspector of the police department and an employee of Thermal Power Plant in Hisar for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe.

A spokesperson of the Bureau said the police inspector has been identified as Umed Singh, who was posted as in-charge Economic Cell, District Police Hansi while the co-accused middleman has been identified as Shiv Kumar.

Both were arrested after Kumar accepted bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant, a resident of village Dharamkheri, district Hisar, the spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

''Inspector Umed Singh, and Shiv Kumar were nabbed on the complaint of Sunil Kumar. According to the complaint, accused police officer was demanding a bribe of Rs 7 lakh through Shiv Kumar in lieu of exonerating the complainant in a case registered against him at City Police Station, Hansi. ''Co-accused Shiv Kumar had already accepted bribe of Rs 5.5 lakh last month. The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint following which verification was carried out. After verifying the facts, a team was constituted that laid a trap and caught Shiv Kumar accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of the Inspector,'' he said.

The bribe money was recovered from Shiv Kumar in the presence of an independent witness, the spokesperson said.

''A case has been registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)