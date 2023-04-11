Left Menu

‘Don’t mess around with my authority’, CJI Chandrachud to lawyer

But do not mess around with my authority, the CJI said sternly and proceeded to hear mentioning of other cases for urgent hearing.Every morning, the CJI-led bench hears around 100 cases on an average for their urgent listing before benches in the Supreme Court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 14:57 IST
‘Don’t mess around with my authority’, CJI Chandrachud to lawyer
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

“Don’t mess around with my authority,” an angry Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud Tuesday warned a lawyer when he mentioned a case for early hearing before a Supreme Court bench presided over by him.

The CJI, who rarely loses his cool during judicial proceedings, got irked when the lawyer first sought an early hearing of his case and, after being told that it will be listed on April 17, asked for liberty to mention it before another bench.

“I can mention before another bench if permitted,” the lawyer said.

“Do not play these tricks with me. You can't mention it here and then elsewhere for an earlier date,” the CJI, who was sharing the bench with justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said.

Sensing the mood of the bench, the lawyer expressed regret and said he should be be excused for his submissions.

“Yes, you are excused. But do not mess around with my authority,” the CJI said sternly and proceeded to hear mentioning of other cases for urgent hearing.

Every morning, the CJI-led bench hears around 100 cases on an average for their urgent listing before benches in the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023