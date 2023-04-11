Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Family member of man killed in Biranpur communal clash to get government job

The Chhattisgarh government will provide a job to a family member of the 22-year-old man killed in last weeks communal violence in Bemetara district while a high-level inquiry has been ordered by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel into the incident, officials said on Tuesday.The family of the deceased, Bhuneshwar Sahu, will also be given financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, officials said.The government job and financial aid were announced by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after office-bearers of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Sahu Sangh met him at his official residence in Raipur earlier in the day.

Chhattisgarh: Family member of man killed in Biranpur communal clash to get government job
The Chhattisgarh government will provide a job to a family member of the 22-year-old man killed in last week's communal violence in Bemetara district while a high-level inquiry has been ordered by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel into the incident, officials said on Tuesday.

The family of the deceased, Bhuneshwar Sahu, will also be given financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, officials said.

The government job and financial aid were announced by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after office-bearers of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Sahu Sangh met him at his official residence in Raipur earlier in the day. The chief minister also directed a high-level administrative inquiry, to be headed by a divisional commissioner, into the incident. The commissioner will have to submit the probe report within a week, an official said.

Bhuneshwar Sahu, a resident of Biranpur village, was killed in the clash which prima facie erupted after a fight between schoolchildren on April 8. Three policemen were injured in the incident. Meanwhile, the situation continues to remain tense in Biranpur and adjoining areas where around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. The administration has imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which bars the assembly of four or more people, in the area. All roads leading to the village have been barricaded by police.

