2 persons found dead near violence hit-Biranpur village in Chhattisgarh; police launch probe

A 55-year-old man and his son were found dead with head injuries near the violence-hit Biranpur village in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Tuesday, police said.

The bodies were found in Korwaay village, about five kilometres away from Biranpur, in the morning, Bemetara Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told reporters.

The deceased were identified as Rahim Mohammad and his son Iduk Mohammad (34), both residents of Biranpur, officials said.

As per preliminary investigation, the bodies had head injuries but the cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem, Elesela said.

''As of now it is not clear whether they were murdered or died in a mutual fight,'' he said, adding further probe into the case was underway.

On April 8, communal violence had erupted in Biranpur, located 60 km from Bemetara town, allegedly after a fight between school children.

A local resident, Bhuneshwar Sahu (22), was killed in the clash and three policemen suffered injuries.

The local administration has imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of four or more people, in the area. All roads leading to the village have been barricaded by police.

Around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in the village and around it to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, officials said the Chhattisgarh government will provide a job to a family member of Sahu killed in last week's communal violence in Bemetara while a high-level inquiry has been ordered by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel into the incident.

Sahu's family will also be given financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, they said.

The government job and financial aid were announced by CM Baghel after office-bearers of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Sahu Sangh met him at his official residence in Raipur on Tuesday.

The chief minister also directed a high-level administrative inquiry, to be headed by a divisional commissioner, into the incident. The commissioner will have to submit the probe report within a week, an official said.

Some right wing organisations had called for a statewide bandh on Monday to protest against the violence in Biranpur. In the wake of the bandh call, shops and other commercial establishments remained closed in most of the cities of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

