EU is firmly opposed to any attempt to use force to break Taiwan status quo
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-04-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union remains firmly opposed to the use of force to make any attempt to break the status quo in the Taiwan Straits, said European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer on Tuesday.
"We continue to call for peace and stability in the Straits of Taiwan," added Mamer.
On Monday, the European Union had expressed concern on over Chinese military drills around Taiwan, saying the island's status should not be changed by force as any escalation, accident or use of force there would have huge global implications.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Union
- Mamer
- Chinese
- Taiwan
- European Commission
- Eric Mamer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Outrage in Serbia after Chinese construction firm destroys war monument
Chinese real estate giant Evergrande rolls out restructuring plan
Vietnam sends ship to track Chinese vessel patrolling Russian gas field in EEZ -data
Chinese commerce minister holds talks with Apple boss Cook
Chinese commerce minister in talks with Apple boss Tim Cook