IPL betting racket busted by Cyberabad Police, 10 bookies held

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-04-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 15:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten persons from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were apprehended here for allegedly indulging in online cricket betting during the ongoing IPL 2023 cricket matches, Cyberabad Police said on Tuesday.

Upon getting credible information, police teams raided a house in Bachupally in the city on Monday evening and apprehended 10 bookies of organised online cricket betting rackets, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra told reporters here.

Police seized Rs 66 lakh in cash along with line boards, cell phones, laptops, TVs, CPUs among other things coming to a total of nearly Rs 1 crore from the possession of the accused.

The main organiser Pandu, a resident of Vijayawada, is absconding and efforts are on to catch hold of him, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

