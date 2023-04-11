Over 1 million employers joined National Career Service

Ministry of Labour and Employment is implementing the National Career Service (NCS) Project as a Mission Mode Project for transformation of the National Employment Service to provide a variety of employment related services like job matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, internships etc. The services under NCS are available online which was dedicated to the Nation by The Prime Minister in 2015.

The NCS portal has registered highest vacancies during the year 2022-23 since its launch in July, 2015. Around 35.7 lakhs vacancies have been reported by employers on NCS during the year 2022-23 compared to around 13 lakh vacancies in 2021-22. The reporting of vacancies on NCS in 2022-23 has shown an increase of 175% compared to 2021-22. Further, year 2022-23 also witnessed highest active vacancies count of more than 5.3 lakh on 30th October, 2022.

The increase in vacancy posting on NCS has been observed across all the sectors. The Finance and Insurance sector has shown a phenomenal growth of more than 800% and registered 20.8 lakh vacancies during 2022-23 compared to 2.2 lakh vacancies in 2021-22. The vacancies in the Operations and Support sector has also registered a growth of 400% with 3.75 lakh vacancies reported in 2022-23 against 76 thousand in 2021-22. The vacancies in the sectors, viz., ‘Hotels, Food Service and Catering’, ‘Manufacturing’, ‘Health’, ‘Education’, etc. also significantly increased during the year 2022-23 over the previous year.

During the year 2022-23, the NCS portal has also achieved a milestone of registering more than 1 million employers since its launch. Out of total registered employers, more than 8 lakhs employers were registered in the year 2022-23. The maximum registrations of employers were from the Service sector (6.5 lakh) which was followed by the employers from the manufacturing sector.

All the services available on the NCS portal are free of cost for all stake holders including jobseekers, employers, training providers and placement organizations.

(With Inputs from PIB)