Former boss of UK's CBI says 'truly sorry' after being sacked

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-04-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 16:29 IST
Tony Danker Image Credit: Twitter(@tonydanker)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tony Danker, the former chief of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said he was "truly sorry" after being fired on Tuesday following an investigation into complaints of workplace misconduct.

"I was ... shocked to learn this morning that I had been dismissed from the CBI, instead of being invited to put my position forward as was originally confirmed," Danker, who was director-general of the business group, said on Twitter.

"Many of the allegations against me have been distorted, but I recognise that I unintentionally made a number of colleagues feel uncomfortable and I am truly sorry about that."

