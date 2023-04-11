Monitor privately run de-addiction centres: HP Guv Shukla to Mandi DC

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioner of Mandi to monitor privately run de-addiction centres.

The directions came in the wake of feedback the governor received from patients of a de-addiction centre at Raghunath Ka Padhar in Mandi during a visit to the facility, a statement issued here said.

According to the statement, Shukla said it was a collective responsibility to vigorously carry forward the campaign against drugs to make Himachal Pradesh free from the menace.

The state government is working comprehensively against the problem of narcotics, the governor said, adding that he has taken upon himself the responsibility to make Himachal Pradesh drug-free.

Earlier, the governor also visited the zonal hospital in Mandi and enquired about the well-being of patients.

He said the District Red Cross is providing facilities like digital X-ray, ECG and ambulance service to patients.

