Willow-Jean Prime to move into Cabinet

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced his intention to promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, resulting in a 50/50 gender balance in Cabinet for the first time in New Zealand’s history.

“Willow-Jean will move into the Cabinet at number 20. She retains her current portfolios. All other Ministerial rankings remain the same,” Chris Hipkins said.

“In terms of the reallocation of Stuart Nash’s former portfolios, Peeni Henare will pick up Forestry and Barbara Edmonds will take on Economic Development. Meka Whaitiri will be the Ministerial Lead for the Hawke’s Bay cyclone recovery.

“I am also appointing Rachel Brooking as a Minister outside of Cabinet. She will pick up the Oceans and Fisheries portfolio as well as Associate Immigration and Associate Environment.

“I’m incredibly proud to lead this Cabinet and know that Willow-Jean will be an excellent further voice at the Cabinet table, and Rachel a talented and hard-working addition to the executive,” Chris Hipkins said.

The appointments will take effect on 12 April 2023.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)