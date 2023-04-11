Left Menu

Delivery boy held for rape, abduction of minor girl in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-04-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 17:22 IST
Delivery boy held for rape, abduction of minor girl in Gurugram
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delivery boy was arrested here for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, police said on Tuesday.

On April 7, the accused, Hari Mohan, kidnapped the teen girl on the pretext of marriage and then raped her, the minor’s mother alleged in a complaint.

The accused dropped the girl outside her home and fled, police said.

An FIR was registered against Mohan under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at DLF phase 3 police station on Monday and he was arrested, they said.

SHO (DLF phase 3) Rajender Singh said, “The accused used to work as a delivery boy and has confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023