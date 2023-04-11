Delivery boy held for rape, abduction of minor girl in Gurugram
A delivery boy was arrested here for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, police said on Tuesday.
On April 7, the accused, Hari Mohan, kidnapped the teen girl on the pretext of marriage and then raped her, the minor’s mother alleged in a complaint.
The accused dropped the girl outside her home and fled, police said.
An FIR was registered against Mohan under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at DLF phase 3 police station on Monday and he was arrested, they said.
SHO (DLF phase 3) Rajender Singh said, “The accused used to work as a delivery boy and has confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody.”
