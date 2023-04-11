Left Menu

Service delivery drive in DRKKDM in North West taken

The campaign, which will run until Friday, will be held under the theme: “Taking Services to the People”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-04-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 17:45 IST
Service delivery drive in DRKKDM in North West taken
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Employment and Labour is on a service delivery drive in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality (DRKKDM) in the North West.

The purpose of this service delivery campaign is to bring government services closer to the people, and to create awareness of the available programmes within the department.

The campaign gets underway today and includes the department’s entities and other government departments. The campaign also aims to create a platform for engagement between all stakeholders and communities in the area, as well as accessing other services.

The campaign, which will run until Friday, will be held under the theme: “Taking Services to the People”.

The “Taking Services to the People” campaign will see the department and some of its stakeholders starting with build-ups leading to the main event, with the focus on communities in JB Marks, Maquassi and City of Matlosana local municipalities.

On Thursday, the department’s Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi, the Director-General and the Executive Mayor of DRKKDM will host a breakfast engagement session with business and employers in Klerksdorp.

“The session will explore possibilities and options that can assist economic development and boost employment in the region.

“Furthermore, it will enable the department to provide information on the full suite of its programmes that includes Public Employment Services, Compensation Fund, Unemployment Insurance Fund and other sub-programmes such as Labour Activation Programme that are beneficial to the targeted stakeholders,” the department said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023