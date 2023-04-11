Service delivery drive in DRKKDM in North West taken

The Department of Employment and Labour is on a service delivery drive in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality (DRKKDM) in the North West.

The purpose of this service delivery campaign is to bring government services closer to the people, and to create awareness of the available programmes within the department.

The campaign gets underway today and includes the department’s entities and other government departments. The campaign also aims to create a platform for engagement between all stakeholders and communities in the area, as well as accessing other services.

The campaign, which will run until Friday, will be held under the theme: “Taking Services to the People”.

The “Taking Services to the People” campaign will see the department and some of its stakeholders starting with build-ups leading to the main event, with the focus on communities in JB Marks, Maquassi and City of Matlosana local municipalities.

On Thursday, the department’s Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi, the Director-General and the Executive Mayor of DRKKDM will host a breakfast engagement session with business and employers in Klerksdorp.

“The session will explore possibilities and options that can assist economic development and boost employment in the region.

“Furthermore, it will enable the department to provide information on the full suite of its programmes that includes Public Employment Services, Compensation Fund, Unemployment Insurance Fund and other sub-programmes such as Labour Activation Programme that are beneficial to the targeted stakeholders,” the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)