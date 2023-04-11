Left Menu

AISF personnel shot dead by colleague

A personnel of the Assam Industrial Security Force AISF was shot dead by his colleague at a camp in Tinsukia district of Assam, officials said.According to a senior police officer, the two AISF personnel got into an argument, which took an ugly turn.The incident took place at Muliabari camp in Digboi industrial town. Orang died on the spot, he said.The police have arrested Majhi and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-04-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 17:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A personnel of the Assam Industrial Security Force (AISF) was shot dead by his colleague at a camp in Tinsukia district of Assam, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, the two AISF personnel got into an argument, which took an ugly turn.

''The incident took place at Muliabari camp in Digboi industrial town. Udesh Majhi shot at Bimal Orang with his service rifle. Orang died on the spot,'' he said.

The police have arrested Majhi and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

