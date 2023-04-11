Left Menu

Hate speech case: Guj court reserves order on bail plea of right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani

PTI | Girsomnath | Updated: 11-04-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 18:20 IST
Hate speech case: Guj court reserves order on bail plea of right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Tuesday reserved its order on a bail plea filed by right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani in a case of her alleged ''hate speech'' on Ram Navami that caused a communal clash in Una town.

The court of additional sessions judge R M Asodiya reserved its order on Hindustani's bail plea for April 13, additional public prosecutor Moham Gohel said.

The state government opposed the bail plea citing that the activist's speech on Ram Navami hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community and subsequently led to the communal clash, Gohel said.

Hindustani had moved sessions court on Monday after a court of additional chief judicial magistrate rejected her bail and sent her to 14-day judicial custody after her surrender on April 9.

Hindustani's speech on Ram Navami festival on March 30 caused a communal clash in Una town on April 1. The police lodged an FIR against her on April 2 under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 295 A (deliberate or malicious act intending to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hindustani, who identifies herself as an entrepreneur, research analyst, debater, social activist, and nationalist and a ''proud Indian'' on her Twitter bio and has over 92,000 followers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is a regular at events organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

She is known for her fiery speeches targeting the minority community, including the one she delivered at a 'Hindu Sammelan' organised by the VHP on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Communal tension prevailed in Una for two days, which led to clash and stone pelting between two communities on April 1.

The police have arrested 96 people and registered an FIR against 76 named persons and a mob of around 200 people under various IPC sections including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (rash or negligent act to cause hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023