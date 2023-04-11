Left Menu

NATO member Romania pushes to buy US-made F-35 fighter jets

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 11-04-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 18:22 IST
NATO member Romania pushes to buy US-made F-35 fighter jets
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania's top defence body approved on Tuesday the acquisition of an unspecified number of American-made F-35 fighter jets, as the NATO-member state pushes to modernise its air force, Romania's presidential office said.

The office of President Klaus Iohannis, who chaired a Supreme Council of National Defense meeting in the capital Bucharest on Tuesday, said members of the council approved the purchase of the “latest generation” Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft.

“The achievement of robust, credible, interoperable, flexible and efficient air defence operational capabilities … assumed as a result of NATO and EU membership, as well as to deter a possible aggression, is the essential condition for fulfilling the objectives of the defence policy of Romania,” the statement read.

“The process of modernisation of the Air Force will continue with the purchase of the latest generation F-35 aircraft,” it said.

Iohannis' office did not specify how many F-35 fighters Romania would look to purchase or when it would buy them. The acquisition would also need Parliamentary approval but is expected to be widely supported.

The announcement comes after Romania, which joined NATO in 2004 and the European Union in 2007, boosted defence spending last year following Russia's war in Ukraine, Romania's neighbour.

After Moscow's forces rolled into Ukraine in February 2022, NATO bolstered its presence on Europe's eastern flank by sending additional multinational battlegroups to alliance members Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia.

Romania has played an increasingly large role in the alliance throughout the war, including hosting a NATO meeting of foreign ministers in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023