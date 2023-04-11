US Domestic News Roundup: US plans sanctions on fentanyl traffickers; Kremlin says detained U.S. reporter 'violated' Russian law and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US plans sanctions on fentanyl traffickers

The United States plans to expand efforts to disrupt illicit financial activities by drug traffickers involved in the fentanyl trade by increasing the use of sanctions, the White House said on Tuesday. A White House fact sheet outlining its plans for a crackdown on fentanyl supply chains said President Joe Biden's administration will increase sanctions and other measures against key targets to obstruct drug traffickers’ access to the U.S. financial system and illicit financial flows.

Kremlin says detained U.S. reporter 'violated' Russian law

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich had "violated Russian law" and been caught "red-handed", after the U.S. State Department officially designated him as having been "wrongfully detained" by Russia. Russia's federal security service (FSB) arrested Gershkovich last month on espionage charges widely decried as bogus by the White House, other Western countries, the Wall Street Journal, dozens of media organisations and human rights groups.

Bank worker kills five co-workers in Louisville, Kentucky shooting

A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville on Monday while livestreaming the attack on social media, police said. The gunman was fatally shot at the scene, Louisville police said. It was unclear whether he was slain by police or took his own life. The incident marked the latest in a long series of mass shootings in the U.S.

Tennessee Democrats push to bring second expelled lawmaker back to House

Tennessee Democrats on Tuesday will press for the reinstatement of the second of two state representatives who were expelled for leading a rule-breaking gun policy protest on the floor of the statehouse, after the first was reinstated on Monday. Justin Jones pumped his fist and declared "power to the people" as he returned to the state House of Representatives after being restored by the Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County.

Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US

An Oklahoma school board is set to vote on Tuesday on whether the state will allow the first taxpayer-funded religious charter school in the U.S. - a decision that promises to ignite a legal battle testing the concept of separation of church and state. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board will vote on an application backed by the Catholic church for the creation of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, planned by its organizers to offer an online education for kindergarten through high school initially for 500 students and eventually 1,500.

Five dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends

The five people shot dead in a shooting on Monday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, were all colleagues of the suspect who gunned them down, and two of them were close friends of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Police identified the dead as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64; and Deana Eckert, 57.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes cannot remain free during appeal, judge rules

A U.S. judge on Monday denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' request to remain free on bail while she appeals her conviction on charges of defrauding investors in the failed blood-testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. Holmes, who rose to fame after claiming Theranos' small machines could run an array of diagnostic tests with just a few drops of blood, was convicted at trial in San Jose, California last year.

California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs

As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, a California county is using the same wastewater monitoring program it used to track the coronavirus to go after another deadly public health crisis: opioids. Marin County, north of San Francisco, began a pilot program in February to collect wastewater samples from its sanitation agency and test them for the presence of substances like fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, and nicotine.

Senate Majority Leader rejects Trump's call to defund FBI, Justice

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he plans to introduce a resolution rejecting former President Donald Trump's call to defund the Justice Department and FBI. Trump, who is seeking to regain the presidency in 2024, made the plea to his fellow Republicans in Congress one day after being charged in New York with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty.

Senate panel urges US chief justice to probe trips by Thomas

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats on Monday urged U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts to investigate luxury trips taken by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas that were paid for by a Republican donor - conduct they deemed inconsistent with ethical standards for "any person in a position of public trust." The committee will hold a hearing in the coming days on the matter, Chairman Richard Durbin and the panel's 10 other Democratic members wrote in a letter to Roberts. The hearing, they said, would focus on "the need to restore confidence in the Supreme Court's ethical standards."

