PLFI sets vehicles on fire in Jharkhand

A group of PLFI members in ten motorcycles arrived on the spot at Temarkacha village on Monday and set the vehicles on fire, intimidated workers of a construction company and snatched their mobile phones, the police officer said.The company was engaged in construction of a 7-km stretch of road between Jamti and Temarkacha villages.Extortion of levy could be the reason behind the incident, he said.

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 11-04-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 19:08 IST
Seven vehicles engaged in road construction were set ablaze by suspected members of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) at a village in Gumla district, a police officer said on Tuesday. A group of PLFI members in ten motorcycles arrived on the spot at Temarkacha village on Monday and set the vehicles on fire, intimidated workers of a construction company and snatched their mobile phones, the police officer said.

The company was engaged in construction of a 7-km stretch of road between Jamti and Temarkacha villages.

Extortion of levy could be the reason behind the incident, he said. On being informed about the matter, Superintendent of Police Dr. Ehtesham Waquarib rushed to the spot and launched a massive search operation in the area.

The police were examining the authencity of the leaflets recovered from the place of occurrence, the SP said.

