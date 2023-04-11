POCSO court sentences man in gang-rape case

A special POCSO court on Tuesday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man who along with his three friends raped a 14-year-old girl for ten months and impregnated her, an official said. Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge (POCSO) Madhu Dogra examined the DNA of Deepak Pathak alias Kariya (24), Vikas Pathak (24), Anoop Shankar Pathak (27) and Deepak Pathak alias Bau (28) in the case and convicted the fourth accused on being proved that he is the father of the child.

Deepak Pathak alias Bau (28) has been sentenced to twenty years of rigorous imprisonment and in case of non-payment of the fine, another five years. The other three were acquitted on the benefit of doubt.

Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) Kauleshwar Nath Pandey said the case pertains to a village in the Gyanpur police station area of the district where on a complaint of severe abdominal pain, the mother of a minor girl took her to a doctor on August 15, 2020, where she learnt that the teen was seven months pregnant. The names of four people came to the fore who had been raping the girl for ten months.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar told that in this case four were booked for gang rape and the charge sheet was sent to the court after investigations.

Pandey said two months after the complaint, the girl gave birth to a son who died due to diarrhoea during the course of the hearing.

In the examination of the blood of the child and the blood of the accused, the child's father was found to be Deepak Pathak alias Bau, Pandey said, adding that the Special Public Prosecutor informed Judge Madhu Dogra of both sides which was taken into account after which the verdict was announced. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the guilty.

It has passed the order to pay the entire amount of the fine to the victim and directed the District Legal Services Authority and the District Magistrate to take action for ensuring that adequate compensation under the scheme for rape victims by the government should be provided to her.

