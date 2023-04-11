Left Menu

Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank - minister

Israeli soldiers shot dead two Palestinian gunmen who opened fire at a military post near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel's Defence Minister said. "Their successful operation prevented an attack against Israeli citizens," Defence Minister Gallant said in a statement. On Monday, a Palestinian teen was killed during an Israeli raid.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 19:47 IST
Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank - minister

Israeli soldiers shot dead two Palestinian gunmen who opened fire at a military post near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel's Defence Minister said.

"Their successful operation prevented an attack against Israeli citizens," Defence Minister Gallant said in a statement. Earlier, the military had said its forces "neutralised" two gunmen and found rifles and handguns at the scene. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged this year, with frequent military raids amid a spate of Palestinian attacks. More than 90 Palestinians, most of them fighters in militant groups but some of them civilians, have been killed and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have died since January. Tensions are running especially high as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover coincide.

An Israeli police raid on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem last week triggered rocket attacks on Israel that were met with Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon and Syria. On Friday, suspected Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli-British mother and her two daughters and a ramming attack hours later killed an Italian tourist. On Monday, a Palestinian teen was killed during an Israeli raid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Curiosity rover receives major software update; can now drive faster on Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover receives major software update; can now drive faster ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Eli Lilly's bowel disease drug; Exclusive-China out of UN's wildlife survey for pandemic controls - source and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Eli Lilly's bowel disease dr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil new and improved 'skinny donut' black hole image; Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's 'amazing' power and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil new and improved 'skinny donut' blac...

 Global
4
Infosys: Industry leading FY23 revenue growth of 15.4% with healthy 21.0% operating margins

Infosys: Industry leading FY23 revenue growth of 15.4% with healthy 21.0% op...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023