Left Menu

More than 1,000 FIRs filed in poll-bound Karnataka as seizures top Rs 126 crore

More than 1,000 FIRs have been filed in poll-bound Karnataka on seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 19:47 IST
More than 1,000 FIRs filed in poll-bound Karnataka as seizures top Rs 126 crore
  • Country:
  • India

More than 1,000 FIRs have been filed in poll-bound Karnataka on seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. The total seizures during the period totalled more than Rs 126.14 crore. The seizures include cash (Rs 47 crore), liquor (Rs 29 crore), precious metals (Rs 20 crore), freebies (Rs 17 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 13 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, said. As many as 1,042 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures. It was noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global
4
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023