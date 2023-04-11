Aparesh Kumar Singh is new chief justice of Tripura HC
Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was appointed the chief justice of the Tripura High Court on Tuesday.
The post of the chief justice in Tripura fell vacant following the retirement of Justice Jaswant Singh recently.
According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, ''In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.'' Born on July 7, 1965, Justice Singh got enrolled as an advocate in 1990.
