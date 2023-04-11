Left Menu

Man beaten to death in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

A 47-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in west Delhis Rajouri Garden area on early Tuesday, police said. Multiple teams from local police and special staff are analysing the CCTV footage and efforts are being made to nab the accused, police said.A case has been registered under Section 302 murder of the Indian Penal Code at Rajouri Garden police station, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 19:57 IST
A 47-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on early Tuesday, police said. Police received a PCR call around 9 am in which caller Bhola Ram informed that his brother was murdered. When police reached the spot, they found the body of Satpal, a resident of Tagore Garden in Rajouri Garden. He was presently unemployed, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Akshat Kaushal said. The deceased was a habitual drinker and used to have frequent quarrels with people. His brother found him lying unconscious on the terrace of his house, police said. He was beaten up by a stick which was later recovered, they said. An initial probe revealed that the accused was known to the deceased. It is suspected that he might have been killed over some dispute, they said. The crime and forensic teams inspected the spot and collected necessary evidence. Multiple teams from local police and special staff are analysing the CCTV footage and efforts are being made to nab the accused, police said.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Rajouri Garden police station, they added.

