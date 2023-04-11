Left Menu

Punjab Police chief reviews security arrangements in Anandpur Sahib ahead of Baisakhi

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav Tuesday reviewed security arrangements at Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district ahead of the Baisakhi festival.

The director general of police also held a meeting with senior officers, including Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla, Inspector General of Police (Ropar range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni and others.

''Reviewed police and security arrangements at Sri Anandpur Sahib and held meeting with officers ahead of #Baisakhi celebrations. @PunjabPoliceInd is working tirelessly to maintain peace and harmony in the state," the DGP tweeted.

On Monday, Yadav had reviewed security arrangements in Amritsar and at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda ahead of Baisakhi festival and had also said that there would be foolproof security arrangements.

Baisakhi, one of the Punjab's biggest festivals, marks the foundation day of the 'Khalsa Panth' (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. It also marks the onset of harvest season. On this day, people across Punjab offer prayers at gurdwaras.

