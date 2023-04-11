Boundary wall of mosque in Bengali Market demolished during anti-encroachment drive
It was just a boundary wall that was demolished because it was an illegal encroachment, sources added.The drive was conducted in the heavy presence of security.A joint encroachment removal drive was being conducted at Plot no. Thereafter he was removed from the spot and allowed to leave, he added.
- Country:
- India
A boundary wall of a mosque located in New Delhi's Bengali Market was demolished during an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday, sources said.
A joint encroachment removal drive was conducted by the Land And Development Office (L&DO) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).
''The mosque was not touched. It was just a boundary wall that was demolished because it was an illegal encroachment,'' sources added.
The drive was conducted in the heavy presence of security.
''A joint encroachment removal drive was being conducted at Plot no. 205, Bengali Market by L&DO, CPWD and NDMC,'' said Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) During the drive Advocate Mehmood Paracha was hindering the ongoing work, Tayal added.
''He was explained and shown the order by the civil staff to no avail. Thereafter he was removed from the spot and allowed to leave,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Secretary of Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev to take part in SCO meet in New Delhi
Putin ally meets India's Modi in New Delhi
IMA Student Leadership Conference in New Delhi Focuses on Engaging Gen Z on the Future of Finance
PM Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on April 1, says MP CM
Annual day of Airports Authority of India celebrated with enthusiasm in New Delhi