Left Menu

Body of man found stuffed inside suitcase in Faridabad

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:09 IST
Body of man found stuffed inside suitcase in Faridabad
  • Country:
  • India

The body of an unidentified man was found stuffed inside a suitcase on the roadside here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Information about a suspicious suitcase lying on the roadside of sector 28-29 bypass was received at around 1 pm, they said.

Upon inspecting the luggage, police found that the half-naked body of a man was wrapped in a polythene bag with his hands and legs tied with a plastic rope, they said.

The man seems to be around 28 to 30 years old, they said.

No documents were found inside the suitcase for the man's identification, a senior police officer, adding efforts are being made to identify him. The Crime Branch team has started the investigation, the officer said.

The body has been sent to the mortuary and an FIR has been registered in the matter at sector 31 police station, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023