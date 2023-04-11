Left Menu

Gujarat HC rejects pleas to reopen sealed meat shops, says freedom of trade can't override public health norms

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:13 IST
Gujarat HC rejects pleas to reopen sealed meat shops, says freedom of trade can't override public health norms
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday rejected applications filed by the owners of meat shops and slaughter houses closed by authorities, stating that the freedom to do business can not override the public health norms.

A division bench of Justices N V Anjaria and Niral Mehta rejected a batch of civil applications filed by the owners of meat and poultry shop and slaughter houses who had requested that they be permitted to operate, especially during the month of Ramadan.

''The freedom to trade or right to do business have to yield to the public health norms and restrictive compulsions needed to be enforced in larger public good. The right to free trade in food items like meat, or any such food has to be subserving to public health and food safety requirements,'' the high court said.

State authorities closed a large number of shops after the court directed compliance of licensing and regulatory norms, food and safety standards and pollution control requirements among other things.

The affected owners submitted before the court that the closure was illegal and violated their right of free trade under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

Rejecting the applications, the court observed that they could hardly be permitted to be reopened unless they become fully compliant with norms and regulations.

''Intervention is not called for by the court when it comes to abiding by the food safety etc. norms. It would be an overriding principle that the public concerns of hygiene and food safety will have to prevail,'' it said.

On the request of owners of poultry shops to be given relief because poultry birds should not be treated as 'animals,' the court said that the term 'animal' under section 2(a) of the Food Safety Act includes any living creature.

''Learned senior advocates for the applicants submitted that an exception may be made for them, as they are small livelihood earners. The submission could not be countenanced since it is not for the court to rewrite the legislative definition and give effect to it accordingly,'' the court said.

Authorities had taken action following the court's direction on a Public Interest Litigation seeking implementation of the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court regarding illegal slaughterhouses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023