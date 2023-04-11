Left Menu

Two Meghalaya church workers 'manhandled' in Patna

Two church workers from Meghalaya were allegedly assaulted by miscreants in Bihars Patna, police said on Tuesday.The duo were stopped by a group of people in Bihars capital city and manhandled, they said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two church workers from Meghalaya were allegedly assaulted by miscreants in Bihar's Patna, police said on Tuesday.

The duo were stopped by a group of people in Bihar's capital city and ''manhandled'', they said. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the incident and directed the state police to get in touch with their counterparts in Bihar.

"Condemn the incident in Bihar where our elders from the Presbyterian Church were manhandled by miscreants. Instructed Meg Police to be in touch with Bihar police who are helping our elders, their statements are being taken to file FIR against those miscreants (sic)," Conrad tweeted.

Meanwhile, Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra said police immediately reached the spot and asked the church workers to identify the miscreants. "An incident was reported in Alamgang area of the city where people, hailing from Meghalaya, and belonging to a particular community, were reportedly manhandled by miscreants... They, however, expressed willingness to go to their native place without registering FIR," Mishra told PTI.

They have left for Meghalaya, and would be provided security till the last point of their journey, the SSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

