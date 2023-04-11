Left Menu

Maha: Nagpur man duped of Rs 2 lakh by cyber fraudster

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 2 lakh by an unidentified person posing as an employee of a prominent cement manufacturer in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim wanted to order cement to build a house and telephoned a number given on the company's website, an official said. He then received a call from a man posing as the assistant manager (sales) with the company and he was asked to transfer Rs 2 lakh into a bank account to purchase 700 bags of cement, he said.

Once the transaction was completed, the accused could not be contacted despite several attempts, following which the victim approached the police, the official said.

A case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

