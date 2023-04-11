Supreme Court dismissing TN govt plea on RSS marches unfortunate: DMK

The ruling DMK on Tuesday termed as unfortunate the Supreme Court dismissing the appeal of the Tamil Nadu government in connection with the RSS's route marches in the State.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Madras High Court order allowing the RSS to hold marches in the State and dismissed the appeal of the Tamil Nadu government.

DMK spokesperson J Constantine Ravindran said: ''The Tamil Nadu government did not oppose RSS marches in its totality, but said it may be held in specific locations. The government said this after considering several important factors like intelligence reports.'' Against the background of violence during Rama Navami festival in Bihar and West Bengal, it is unfortunate that the Tamil Nadu government's petition was dismissed by the top court, he said.

